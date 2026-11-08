1968 Chevy Camaro Convertible For Sale With 83,414 Miles Shown Brings Supercharged V8 To Play
Much to your chagrin, the powers that be at General Motors are not bringing back Chevrolet's Camaro anytime soon. For those of you who didn't buy enough of the new ones to let the bean counters sign off on the next generation of the muscle car, you only have yourself to blame — and you'll have to get one of the previous six generations. Instead of defaulting to a more recent year, though, why not go into the car's deep past and get a classic? Something like this first-generation Supercharged 383-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible.
On offer with Bring a Trailer, this 1968 is a second-year model of the first-gen Camaro with a few upgrades. The engine was swapped in 2004 with a BluePrint Engines 383 cubic-inch stroker V8. That particular engine is a favorite engine among enthusiasts and to further capitalize on the power it provides, the engine was fitted with a ProCharger supercharger system.
Per the listing, that power is directed to a 3-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip 10-bolt rear-end. A dyno sheet shows a peak output of 375 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque, a considerable improvement over an original 1968 Camaro SS convertible equipped with the 350, which had an output of 295 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque.
It's what's on the outside and the inside that counts
The original factory color, according to its Fisher body tag, was Seafrost Green, which was considered a rare color option, but it now wears an exterior coat of red paint. For the interior, the front buckets and rear bench seats are wrapped in black vinyl. The same goes for the convertible top. A "retro-look" stereo provides access to tunes.
It's important to note that this Camaro is back up on BaT after its June 2026 sale/no-sale. The auction ended with a sale price of $43,250, but it didn't go through because of an engine vibration issue, which has seemingly been solved here with a new harmonic balancer, flexplate, and starter. Also serviced at that time were the starter, fuel pump and regulator, tires, and the front brake components. This upgraded, flashy, chrome-laden ride currently shows 83k miles on the odometer, but the BaT listing says "total mileage unknown." It also comes with a clean Montana title.