1968 Chevy Camaro Convertible For Sale With 83,414 Miles Shown Brings Supercharged V8 To Play

Much to your chagrin, the powers that be at General Motors are not bringing back Chevrolet's Camaro anytime soon. For those of you who didn't buy enough of the new ones to let the bean counters sign off on the next generation of the muscle car, you only have yourself to blame — and you'll have to get one of the previous six generations. Instead of defaulting to a more recent year, though, why not go into the car's deep past and get a classic? Something like this first-generation Supercharged 383-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible.

On offer with Bring a Trailer, this 1968 is a second-year model of the first-gen Camaro with a few upgrades. The engine was swapped in 2004 with a BluePrint Engines 383 cubic-inch stroker V8. That particular engine is a favorite engine among enthusiasts and to further capitalize on the power it provides, the engine was fitted with a ProCharger supercharger system.

Per the listing, that power is directed to a 3-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip 10-bolt rear-end. A dyno sheet shows a peak output of 375 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque, a considerable improvement over an original 1968 Camaro SS convertible equipped with the 350, which had an output of 295 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque.