1970 Chevy Camaro For Sale With 90,000 Miles Shown Packs Supercharged V8 And 5-Speed Stick
On aesthetics at least, the second-gen Chevy Camaro always felt like it deserved more muscle car reverence than it got. To my eyes, it remains the gnarliest-looking one. The first-gen is a classic for sure, but definitely more subdued, while '80s boxiness had settled in by the time the third-gen was released. The second-generation Camaro has that Ford Torino-esque snout and is visually muscular. For those who agree, there's a really nice example for sale right now that ticks all the right boxes.
Spotted on Hemmings Classified is a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro with a Vortech-supercharged 396 Chevy V8 and a Tremec five-speed manual gearbox that's said to balance engagement and "more practical highway use." It's finished in the shiniest red paint job and looks about as mean as it is clean. Staggered 15-inch American Racing wheels wear beefy 275-section Mickey Thompson rubber in the back and Cooper Cobras up front. It's being sold out of Bridgeport, Connecticut, by Red Line Restorations, has 90,000 miles on the odometer, and the asking price is $77,000.
BADSS indeed
The full parts list is extensive, but highlights include an Aeromotive fuel system with an upgraded fuel tank/cell, a flex-a-lite aluminum radiator with dual electric fans, CalTracs traction components with new lower controls arms, bushings, steering box, and shocks, and a MagnaFlow dual exhaust with X-pipe. Other hardware includes an Edelbrock intake, an Edelbrock throttle body, an HVC ignition coil, braided fuel lines, CalTracs-style assistance hardware for the leaf springs, plus oil and radiator catch cans.
Chevy no longer makes the Camaro, but in new muscle car land, $77,000 can buy you a new Ford Mustang Dark Horse Premium with a few grand left for options — and that's about where your modern comps end. As good and cool as that Dark Horse is, it arguably does not touch this '70 Camaro in terms of sheer street presence. And if you're still not convinced, just check out the "BADSS" vanity plate it's wearing. They don't just hand those out to anyone, you know?