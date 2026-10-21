1970 Chevy Camaro For Sale With 90,000 Miles Shown Packs Supercharged V8 And 5-Speed Stick

On aesthetics at least, the second-gen Chevy Camaro always felt like it deserved more muscle car reverence than it got. To my eyes, it remains the gnarliest-looking one. The first-gen is a classic for sure, but definitely more subdued, while '80s boxiness had settled in by the time the third-gen was released. The second-generation Camaro has that Ford Torino-esque snout and is visually muscular. For those who agree, there's a really nice example for sale right now that ticks all the right boxes.

Spotted on Hemmings Classified is a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro with a Vortech-supercharged 396 Chevy V8 and a Tremec five-speed manual gearbox that's said to balance engagement and "more practical highway use." It's finished in the shiniest red paint job and looks about as mean as it is clean. Staggered 15-inch American Racing wheels wear beefy 275-section Mickey Thompson rubber in the back and Cooper Cobras up front. It's being sold out of Bridgeport, Connecticut, by Red Line Restorations, has 90,000 miles on the odometer, and the asking price is $77,000.