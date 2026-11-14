1967 Ford Mustang Fastback For Sale With 44,000 Miles Shown Wraps A-Code 289 V8 In Glorious Red-On-Red

The word icon gets thrown around quite liberally these days, particularly in the automotive world, but if there's one car that's an undisputed icon, it's the original Ford Mustang. If you're reading Jalopnik, then odds are you're already well acquainted with the OG Mustang's lore as a symbol of American individuality and freedom that managed to earn 22,000 orders on the day of its debut at the 1964 World's Fair, but it's still notable. For anyone wanting to own their own piece of the enchanting original pony car, this single-family owned A-Code 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback that's listed for auction on Bring A Trailer is an exceedingly authentic and well-preserved example of the breed.

It's such a well-preserved Mustang that it was shown on the International Show Car Association (ISCA) circuit in the late '90s. It's powered by a factory A-code 289 cubic inch V8 that has done just under 44,000 miles in the nearly 60 years since it rolled off the line at Ford's production facility in May of 1967.