1967 Ford Mustang Fastback For Sale With 44,000 Miles Shown Wraps A-Code 289 V8 In Glorious Red-On-Red
The word icon gets thrown around quite liberally these days, particularly in the automotive world, but if there's one car that's an undisputed icon, it's the original Ford Mustang. If you're reading Jalopnik, then odds are you're already well acquainted with the OG Mustang's lore as a symbol of American individuality and freedom that managed to earn 22,000 orders on the day of its debut at the 1964 World's Fair, but it's still notable. For anyone wanting to own their own piece of the enchanting original pony car, this single-family owned A-Code 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback that's listed for auction on Bring A Trailer is an exceedingly authentic and well-preserved example of the breed.
It's such a well-preserved Mustang that it was shown on the International Show Car Association (ISCA) circuit in the late '90s. It's powered by a factory A-code 289 cubic inch V8 that has done just under 44,000 miles in the nearly 60 years since it rolled off the line at Ford's production facility in May of 1967.
Damn it looks good
This 'Stang left that factory painted this shade of Vintage Burgundy, and the undercarriage photos reveal its virtually showroom-fresh condition. According to the listing, it was repainted in the same color in 1982, and as such, this is one seriously dashing car. Plus, in true '60s Americana fashion, its interior is finished in red, with "luxury" vinyl upholstery, burgundy carpets, as well as a red dashboard and door cards contrasted with chrome-and-satin metal details.
The only demerit against this one-owner car is its three-speed automatic transmission, but it ain't a big block, or even a K-code car. The 289 Challenger Special V8 breathes through a four-barrel carburetor that was replaced in 2024, according to the ad, when the fuel tank, fuel lines, and fuel pump were all replaced, too. This is more of a stylish cruiser than a drag strip dominator, and honestly, I think it's better for it. Whoever ends up winning this immaculate fastback will be the proud owner of a sparkling piece of American automotive history.