Why School Zone Signs Use That Specific Loud, Glowing, Fluorescent Yellow-Green Hue

Okay, so why FYG specifically? There are plenty of bright, noticeable colors out there, right? Why not a red or a pink? Red is the shade of choice for stop signs and stop lights alike, after all. Or orange? Orange is one of the chosen colors for those high-visibility marker balls on power lines, along with bright shades of aviation yellow and white intended to contrast against terrain and background and warn pilots. Regarding red stop signs, early iterations simply weren't noticeable enough in low-light conditions like night. Some regions of the U.S. used add-on lights and glass buttons to reflect oncoming headlamps and promote visibility. Frankly, a glass-beaded stop sign sounds like some pretty sweet garage art. But, by 1954, stop sign producers could rely on fade-resistant porcelain enamel.

FYG, on the other hand, got its chance to prove itself against other colors in the 1990s. And after 57 jurisdictions put it through testing, the highlighter-esque yellow-green color was found to reduce vehicle-versus-pedestrian incidents. In the 1990s, the FHWA conducted a study with the National Park Service testing the effectiveness of the fluorescent yellow-green hue. It proved to make signage more visible from greater distances than yellow signs.

As of the 2009 version of the MUTCD, the eye-drawing FYG is the required color for school warning signs, including school zone speed limit signs and supplemental signs like bus offloading signage. It makes sense, too. Despite little deviations, U.S. road signs tend to use the same font, shape, and style wherever possible to make things easier for the oncoming driver.