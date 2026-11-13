Stellantis Rebukes Woke 3, Gives Tim Kuniskis Another Big Promotion

Following the Bluclear bomb that was this year's midterms, just about everyone across the country has been fairly quick to embrace Woke 3 and the liberal agenda, but there's one big exception to this new trend: Stellantis. In what I can only assume is a direct rebuke of the third iteration of Woke, the transatlantic automaker is giving decidedly unwoke Tim Kuniskis another big promotion. To go along with his title of head of the American brands and the SRT division, the guy behind the Hellcat is now the U.S. chief commercial officer. That means he's in charge of Stellantis' retail and fleet sales, as well as its dealer network.

The move is effective immediately, according to Stellantis, and Kuniskis — who joined the company in 1992 — will report directly to Pablo Di Si, the automaker's newly promoted North American COO. The move is part of a larger reshuffling of executives at Stellantis, as former Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf will return from medical leave and replace Matt McAlear as Dodge's CEO. McAlear, for his part, will not focus exclusively on Chrysler as it looks toward the lofty goal of selling more than a single model. Both Broderdorf and McAlear will report to ol' Timmy.

"By bringing brands, marketing, dealer network and sales strategy together, we're creating an organization with a clear line of decision-making. Tim knows these brands, the customers and the company deeply," Di Si said in a statement. "With this appointment, Tim's passion and creativity will lead a streamlined commercial organization to help us realize the aggressive targets set in FaSTLAne 2030."