Stellantis Rebukes Woke 3, Gives Tim Kuniskis Another Big Promotion
Following the Bluclear bomb that was this year's midterms, just about everyone across the country has been fairly quick to embrace Woke 3 and the liberal agenda, but there's one big exception to this new trend: Stellantis. In what I can only assume is a direct rebuke of the third iteration of Woke, the transatlantic automaker is giving decidedly unwoke Tim Kuniskis another big promotion. To go along with his title of head of the American brands and the SRT division, the guy behind the Hellcat is now the U.S. chief commercial officer. That means he's in charge of Stellantis' retail and fleet sales, as well as its dealer network.
The move is effective immediately, according to Stellantis, and Kuniskis — who joined the company in 1992 — will report directly to Pablo Di Si, the automaker's newly promoted North American COO. The move is part of a larger reshuffling of executives at Stellantis, as former Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf will return from medical leave and replace Matt McAlear as Dodge's CEO. McAlear, for his part, will not focus exclusively on Chrysler as it looks toward the lofty goal of selling more than a single model. Both Broderdorf and McAlear will report to ol' Timmy.
"By bringing brands, marketing, dealer network and sales strategy together, we're creating an organization with a clear line of decision-making. Tim knows these brands, the customers and the company deeply," Di Si said in a statement. "With this appointment, Tim's passion and creativity will lead a streamlined commercial organization to help us realize the aggressive targets set in FaSTLAne 2030."
Kuniskis, the patriot
Since assuming his role as one of the top dogs at Stellantis back in 2025, he's been hard at work shoving V8s into anything with an engine bay large enough to accommodate one, which is decidedly not an ideal of Woke 3. He's also been working to revive SRT, and a large part of the automaker's FaSTLAne 2030 plan in the U.S. involves some seriously high-performance vehicles. However, to appease the Mind Virus (and Europe-based owners), seven of the 11 new vehicles it brings to North America will start under $40,000.
Part of that high-performance lineup is Dodge's GHL brand, which should include a small hatch or a small crossover-type vehicle. It's not exactly clear yet. Obviously, Hemi V8s are almost certainly going to return to the Charger lineup, as well, and there's a new halo vehicle that'll sit above all of them.
Chrysler is getting three new models, including two variants of the Arrow based on the Fiat Grizzly, as well as the Airflow. Obviously, McAlear will need to turn all his attention to those vehicles. Ram is getting a couple of new trucks as well, including the midsize Dakota and compact Rampage.
Kuniskis will oversee all of this, owning the libs while wearing sunglasses inside the entire time.