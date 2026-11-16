4 Features Modern Cars Added To Keep Kids Safe

Hundreds of kids are killed or injured in car-related incidents every year. In 2024 alone, about 800 children aged 13 or under were killed in car accidents across the U.S., according to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This covers kids who were passengers in cars, on foot, or riding bicycles.

That same year, a further 39 children under the age of 15 died from being left in hot cars. It's a worrying statistic, but far fewer kids are being killed on U.S. roads nowadays than decades ago. For instance, the IIHS analysis puts the total number of children killed in 1975 (passengers, pedestrians, and bicyclists) as 3,643, meaning car-crash deaths among children were down around 78% in 2024 compared with 1975.

The decline is largely due to the wider adoption of features that make modern cars better than older models not only at protecting kids in an accident but also at preventing one from occurring in the first place. They range from standardized anchoring systems like LATCH (known internationally as ISOFIX) to rear-seat reminders, side-curtain airbags, electronic child safety locks, and more.