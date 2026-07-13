Aftermarket 360-Degree Car Cameras Are Cool, But They Don't Come Cheap

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Driving a car with poor visibility and tons of blind spots can be annoying at best and a safety concern at worst. So, having surround-view cameras (also called 360-degree, bird's-eye, or panoramic-view systems) can be a godsend, especially if you need help mastering parallel parking or any other parking scenarios. The system cleverly pieces together information from all the high-resolution cameras and projects it onto your car's display screen, with some camera systems allowing drivers to see what's underneath the car as well. Of note are the latest versions, where the digital processing is so impressive that it's difficult to tell how multiple cameras piece everything together so efficiently, despite various levels of lighting and glare.

While most new cars offer the surround-view system either as standard equipment or part of an optional package, some vehicles, including older cars and certain entry-level models, do without it. If you happen to own a vehicle without the feature but are interested in having it installed, there are several aftermarket solutions available, priced around $200-250. While Amazon and eBay list some of the more affordable options, it's not uncommon to find aftermarket 360-degree camera systems that cost more than $1,000, which typically feature an additional screen/monitor. Worth mentioning is that the costs can add up quickly once you factor in labor and, in some cases, an aftermarket head unit if the stock infotainment system isn't compatible.

A full 360-degree package typically contains four cameras, their housings, all the required wiring harnesses, a monitor, cable extensions, and a control unit. Most of these kits are universal, but it's worth checking out your car's compatibility.