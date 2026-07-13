Aftermarket 360-Degree Car Cameras Are Cool, But They Don't Come Cheap
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Driving a car with poor visibility and tons of blind spots can be annoying at best and a safety concern at worst. So, having surround-view cameras (also called 360-degree, bird's-eye, or panoramic-view systems) can be a godsend, especially if you need help mastering parallel parking or any other parking scenarios. The system cleverly pieces together information from all the high-resolution cameras and projects it onto your car's display screen, with some camera systems allowing drivers to see what's underneath the car as well. Of note are the latest versions, where the digital processing is so impressive that it's difficult to tell how multiple cameras piece everything together so efficiently, despite various levels of lighting and glare.
While most new cars offer the surround-view system either as standard equipment or part of an optional package, some vehicles, including older cars and certain entry-level models, do without it. If you happen to own a vehicle without the feature but are interested in having it installed, there are several aftermarket solutions available, priced around $200-250. While Amazon and eBay list some of the more affordable options, it's not uncommon to find aftermarket 360-degree camera systems that cost more than $1,000, which typically feature an additional screen/monitor. Worth mentioning is that the costs can add up quickly once you factor in labor and, in some cases, an aftermarket head unit if the stock infotainment system isn't compatible.
A full 360-degree package typically contains four cameras, their housings, all the required wiring harnesses, a monitor, cable extensions, and a control unit. Most of these kits are universal, but it's worth checking out your car's compatibility.
Installation takes time and effort
Buying the camera system is the easiest part. Installation is more complicated because of the wiring, routing, and calibration required. The latter is crucial, as only when the cameras are properly calibrated will the system actually function as it's supposed to. In the case of this RVS INView 360-degree camera system, the calibration kit is sold separately.
Skimming through RVS's installation manual tells you how laborious the process can be. Make sure you're confident and know what you're getting into, because the installation process may require removing the mirrors (depending on their design), the front and rear bumpers, and making sure all the wiring is done correctly. Some 360-degree camera systems have wires that connect to the turn signals that activate the corresponding side camera to reduce blind spots when you're about to make a turn. Not installing them correctly can result in you missing out on the full benefits of the system. So if you're not confident, leave it to the professionals.
As specifics may vary by brand, following the installation guide supplied with the kit is your best bet. It should have all the wiring, connections, and calibration details laid out in an easy-to-understand fashion. But before you begin with the wiring, the first step is to choose the camera locations. Most installers mount one on the front grille, one at the rear (near the license plate), and one on each outside rearview mirror. It's important that you angle the cameras properly so the view isn't distorted in any way. Once the wiring and calibration (steps that will certainly test your patience) are complete, your 360-degree camera system should now be up and running.