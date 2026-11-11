Finland Allows Tesla FSD, So Long As It's Not Called That

Happy Wednesday! It's November 11, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Finland approving FSD by any other name, and Volkswagen's successes in China. We'll also look at VW's future plans in the country, and Nissan's profit targets.

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