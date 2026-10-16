2017 Tesla Roadster Could Have Been A Car, The 2028 Tesla Roadster Will Never Be

The 2017 Roadster concept largely followed in the footsteps of its prior incarnation. The car was a bit bigger and more usable than the original, a 2+2 tourer rather than the two-seat sports car of the 2006 design, but it made the kinds of promises that a $250,000 electric car should make: The fastest zero to 60 time of any production car up to that point, shaving a full 0.4 seconds off the then-record-holder Porsche 918 Spyder's 2.2-second sprint, and enough range to keep you driving all day without stopping to charge. The 2017 Roadster looked futuristic in a way that seemed like an evolution of the Model S styling language, and that spoke to the car as a whole. It demonstrated a world of electric performance just beyond the reach of tech at the time, in a way that tantalized the kinds of buyers who have $250,000 to spend.

Yesterday's roadster reveal didn't mention range. It stripped the back seats out of the car, returning it to its two-seat roots, but also stripped out the targa top — the Roadster is a roadster no more. A claimed zero to 60 time half that of the current record-holding Rimac Nevera R (a stunning achievement in its own right, if remotely possible in real life) was an afterthought in the presentation, playing second fiddle to aerobatic tricks enabled by cold-gas thrusters borrowed from SpaceX.

The car looks nothing like the 2017 concept (there's been no word yet from Tesla on what happens to all those buyers who put down tens of thousands of dollars to order that car, and whether this clean-sheet redesign will permit them a refund), and little like any other Tesla in the lineup. There's some inspiration from the Cybertruck and Cybercab, but the new car mostly looks like the Sesto Elemento we have at home. Tesla didn't talk about pricing, because the Roadster of 2026 isn't for buyers at all. It's for Elon Musk, and for those who invest in his cult of personality.