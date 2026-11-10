America's Oldest Active Turnpike Will Pull Down All Its Toll Booths In 2027

Tossing the coins into a metal bin at a toll booth is as dated as looping the dial on a rotary phone. The Pennsylvania Turnpike announced last week that it will switch to open-road tolling at the start of next year. The transition won't be immediate, as contractors have been tasked with removing physical toll booths over the next two years. Officials tout full implementation of open-road tolling as more convenient for drivers and far safer.

Pennsylvania Turnpike opened back in 1940, stretching 160 miles from Harrisburg across the Appalachian Mountains to Pittsburgh. Extensions during the 1950s took the toll road to the state borders with New Jersey and Ohio on either side of the Keystone State, for a total of 360 miles. The turnpike's design served a blueprint for the Interstate Highway System. Besides the payment receptacles, some of the original toll booths are still in place, according to PennLive.

Implementing open-road tolling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been a 16-year process. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, officials commissioned a feasibility study in 2010, which deemed the payment system impossible because the turnpike lacked a fiber-optic infrastructure. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the toll booths went contact-less in 2020 and relied solely on electronic payments. By 2025, the turnpike began transitioning to open-road tolling.