How Long Did It Take The U.S. To Build The Interstate Highway System?

The United States of America features the world's longest road network, with the country's complex interstate system being the backbone that stitches all of its regions together into one coherent grid. Not only are these highways the chosen path for exciting road trips, but the U.S. interstate system was also intended as a defensive contingency during the Cold War.

The idea of a national highway network gained momentum over decades of federal, state, and local legislative rallying and roadbuilding. The effort was supercharged with one of the largest public works programs in the nation's history, kicking off on June 29, 1956, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act. Also known as the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act, the document authorized the construction of 41,000 miles of interstate highways along with a budget of $25 billion between 1957 and 1969.

President Eisenhower's push came after seeing the German autobahn and personally knowing the struggles of travelling long distances in the United States. Today, Germany's autobahn is known for its lack of speed limits, but during World War II, it provided sizable utility for cross-country transportation. That "defense" framing helped justify federal spending and national design standards for a network that would move commerce more efficiently and serve as an evacuation and military transport route in the event of a nuclear attack. However, its construction stretched longer than anyone anticipated.