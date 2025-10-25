This Is America's Most Expensive Highway To Drive On, And It's Not Even Close

In the American tradition of paying for things you're already paying for, toll roads are a special kind of purgatory. They're the Six Flags fast-pass of open road, an evil we tolerate for the promise of smooth pavement and a (hopefully) quicker journey. But then there's the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a stretch of asphalt that has apparently mistaken itself for a luxury resort. To drive its full 360-mile length will set you back a soul-crushing $120.27 if you're paying by plate reader instead of transponder. Yes, you read that correctly. One hundred and twenty dollars. Just to end up in either Ohio or New Jersey, oh joy.

For that money you can build yourself a drive-in movie theater or get yourself a cheap welder — both of which seem more fun than driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The next most expensive highway on the map, New York's Thruway, is a bargain at just $39.66. Florida's Turnpike? $28.32, which is less than some folks' Starbucks orders. The Pennsylvania Turnpike isn't just the most expensive toll road in America — it's in a completely different league. It's really less a highway and more of a hostage situation. It makes you wonder if the exit ramps lead to Pittsburgh or Babylon.