How F1 Transmissions Can Select Two Gears At Once And Keep Racing For 3,000 Miles

There's a bit of madness required to craft F1 cars, let alone drive them. The transmissions have to be able to absorb 3,800 shifts per race, and ideally last at least half the season — because they cost roughly $330,000. However, they're now so reliable, despite enduring tremendous forces, that a prior regulation that restricted each team to five transmissions a season was dropped. Ferrari has said its gearbox can survive for over 3,000 miles without any issues. That's thousands and thousands of gear changes, and just about a whole Formula 1 season.

And an F1 shift happens in as little as 2 milliseconds, versus the leisurely 100 milliseconds it takes a dual-clutch transmission to shift in a supercar. That's a tenth of a second for the street sports car versus a 500th of a second for the F1 car, or 50 times faster per shift. Your mind should melt at that figure — and so, you'd think, would an F1 gearbox.

The reason it doesn't is that the gearbox can transfer load so rapidly that it's nearly in two gears simultaneously — but not exactly. The key here is mechanical. A device called a dog ring handles gear swaps. Through a simple revision of the shape of the ring's teeth, engineers were able to make the dog rings do two jobs at once — grab a gear when one side of its teeth are pushed against it, and if the driver selects another gear, the change in rpm forces the first ring to disengage. The fact that the change happens so quickly is necessary both to prevent double-gear engagement. Simultaneously, this gives teams a critical advantage that's become the motivating force behind F1's transmission arms race.