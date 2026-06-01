What Are The Differences Between Locking And Limited-Slip Differentials?

Broadly speaking, differentials can be categorized into open, locking, and limited-slip, and each of those types of differentials can be mechanical or electronic. In its most basic format, an open differential allows the inner and outer wheels to spin at different speeds when the car is taking a corner. This vintage film does a great job of explaining how differentials work. It's worth noting that open differentials struggle in low-traction situations because the torque on the wheel with better traction is limited by the wheel that's slipping, sabotaging acceleration. The engineering limits of open-diff vehicles are tested when they are introduced to a more performance/enthusiast setting, such as rock crawling or the race track, which often warrant an upgrade to either a locked or a limited-slip differential (LSD).

Off-road enthusiasts typically prefer locking differentials (or "lockers"), which are usually open but, as the name suggests, lock the axle shafts together under torque to allow power to be delivered to both driven wheels regardless of traction differences. However, the setup negatively affects the vehicle's turning ability as both wheels are now rotating at the same speed regardless of the differences in traction.

In contrast, limited-slip differentials can be considered a hybrid between an open and locking setup. They work like an open diff in most situations — allowing the vehicle to turn smoothly — but when there is wheel slip, a limited-slip differential sends more torque to the wheel with better traction. And although it allows both wheels to rotate at the same speed in certain scenarios, it doesn't fully lock the axles together like a locking differential does.