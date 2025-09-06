This 1993 CVT F1 Car Was Banned Before It Could Compete

Unlike a more conventional transmission, a CVT doesn't have multiple gears; rather, it has two cones or pulleys, with one connected to the engine and another connected to the wheels. These pulleys can change their diameter, which allows the gear ratio to change on the fly. Increase the size of the drive pulley and decrease the diameter of the driven pulley, and the gear ratio gets larger, giving more speed. Make the drive pulley smaller and the driven pulley larger, and you've got a shorter gear ratio, with more power and torque on tap. For visual reference, someone's made a great example out of Legos to help explain how the transmission works.

This lets the engine essentially run at a fixed rpm, regardless of speed. It's perfect for economy cars, giving them smooth acceleration and far better fuel efficiency, but Williams knew the gearbox was also the perfect choice for constant power.

The FW15C was equipped with a Renault V10 that could make 780 horsepower, but only when the tachometer reached 13,800 rpm. The beauty of the CVT is that it could keep the car constantly in that maximum powerband. Whether launching out of a corner or at the end of a long straightaway, it was making maximum power all of the time. With no lost time or focus shifting gears, FW15C had the potential to be an absolute beast in straight-line speed.