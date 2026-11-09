1961 Chevy Impala Bubble Top For Sale With 1,111 Miles Shown Is A Wild LS V8 Restomod

When GM styling head Bill Mitchell set about redesigning the Chevrolet look for the 1961 model year, taking over from the iconic Harley Earl, he wanted to make a big shift away from the upright aesthetic with dramatic tail fins that defined the brand's 1950s. Moving into a smoother and cleaner jet age look, the 1961 Impala looked lower, longer, wider, and more streamlined. With wire-thin pillars and wraparound windows front and rear, the unique Sport Coupe model came to be known as a "bubbletop" in enthusiast circles. Decades on from its production date, this Impala design looks as beautiful as the day it was born. This particular example, currently for sale with a bubble-bursting $259,900 price tag, hides some modern improvements to make it an even better Impala.

Many car fanatics drive vintage cars because they're stylistically impressive, and it doesn't get much more impressive than a bubble top Impala scraping the ground on bags. There are downsides to driving a classic every day, though. Old cars typically don't have the modern amenities that American drivers have come to expect, like the unstoppable power of a fuel-injected small-block Chevrolet V8, a modern overdrive transmission, the stopping power of disc brakes, or modern air suspension. Thankfully, this Impala is fitted with all of these. This is a showstopper that was built to handle the rigors of modern traffic. What more could you want?

Take one part old Impala, one part modern Corvette, and one part creative hot-rod ingenuity, and you get a magnificent piece of automotive art. Albeit automotive art with the price tag of a long-lost Gertrude Abercrombie surrealist masterpiece. I want to know everything there is to know about this machine, and I bet you do, too.