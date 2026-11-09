Elon Musk Insists Tesla Cybertruck Demand Is So Strong It Actually Has To Refund Deposits Before Production Shuts Down
In another huge win for the liberal agenda, the Tesla Cybertruck was abruptly canceled last week. The move from Elon Musk's car company came after less than three years of internet meme production far outpacing the truck's dismal sales. Musk once said Tesla would build a quarter-million Cybertrucks per year, but according to information from GoodCarBadCar, just 63,369 have been sold in total through September. Despite this, Musk says Tesla will have to refund Cybertruck deposits for "a lot" of customers as the number of orders "far exceeds" production capacity. Sure, buddy.
On his social media site X, the everything app, Musk wrote, "We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people." He also said Tesla would add an extra production shift to fulfill outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the production line when production ceases in mid-2027.
The Cybertruck order rate far exceeds our production rate. We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people.
This is not a case of Cybertruck being unprofitable, as has been misreported... https://t.co/rGmNKV3ILs
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2026
I'm no business genius like Musk, but if the pricey Cybertruck was selling so well, why would it be canceled in the first place? It just doesn't make sense to little old me.
The switch-up
Musk asserted that the truck isn't being killed because it's unprofitable, which has "been misreported by legacy media," according to his post on X, the everything app. Rather, the Cybertruck is dying because the value of incremental Cybercab production vastly outweighs the "opportunity cost of the complexity of Cybertruck." Whatever you gotta tell yourself, big dog.
Elon says Tesla needs the capacity and resources for mass production of the Austin, Texas-based automaker's Cybercab robotaxi. Tesla is clearly pivoting from customer-centric vehicles and looking toward autonomous taxis and AI in whatever nebulous form it takes next.
At the moment, I'm not totally sure that's the right play. Undoubtedly, Tesla builds and sells a hell of a lot of vehicles. Sure, the Cybertruck wasn't really one of its successful versions, but cars like the Model 3 and Model Y are. At this point, who knows how long those will last? By 2028, they'll be the only two real vehicles Tesla produces. Sure, there's the Semi, but production of those has been murky at best, and the Roadster isn't real, and I'm not going to believe it's real until I'm proven wrong.