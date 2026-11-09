Elon Musk Insists Tesla Cybertruck Demand Is So Strong It Actually Has To Refund Deposits Before Production Shuts Down

In another huge win for the liberal agenda, the Tesla Cybertruck was abruptly canceled last week. The move from Elon Musk's car company came after less than three years of internet meme production far outpacing the truck's dismal sales. Musk once said Tesla would build a quarter-million Cybertrucks per year, but according to information from GoodCarBadCar, just 63,369 have been sold in total through September. Despite this, Musk says Tesla will have to refund Cybertruck deposits for "a lot" of customers as the number of orders "far exceeds" production capacity. Sure, buddy.

On his social media site X, the everything app, Musk wrote, "We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people." He also said Tesla would add an extra production shift to fulfill outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the production line when production ceases in mid-2027.

The Cybertruck order rate far exceeds our production rate. We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people. This is not a case of Cybertruck being unprofitable, as has been misreported... https://t.co/rGmNKV3ILs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2026

I'm no business genius like Musk, but if the pricey Cybertruck was selling so well, why would it be canceled in the first place? It just doesn't make sense to little old me.