Tesla Hikes The Cybertruck's Price Up By $5,000, So More People Will Buy Them Now, Right?

Everything from gas to groceries to Playstations is getting more expensive, and apparently that includes politically divisive electric pickup trucks. As of Tuesday, two variants of the Tesla Cybertruck are getting price hikes of $5,000. Specifically, the base dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Cybertruck goes from a starting price of $69,990 to $74,990 while the Premium model with a nicer interior, bed, and air suspension goes from $79,990 to $84,990.

I'm not an economist, but usually when something gets more expensive, less people can afford to buy it. This is great for the Cybertruck specifically since sales have been so hot — wait, no, that's not right. According to Cox Automotive's EV Sales Report, Tesla sold 3,519 Cybertrucks in the first quarter of 2026, down 45.1% year-over-year. This is after Cybertruck sales already fell hard from '24 to '25, and a recent report alleges that about one out of every five Cybertrucks registered is actually just being snapped up by Elon Musk's other company, SpaceX. And if you look at the data, Tesla's stainless pickup is turning out to be a bigger sales flop than the Edsel.