While Donald Trump's been busy threatening our country's European allies and cozying up to Vladimir Putin instead, those allies have been making some military moves of their own. France and Belgium, for example, have been teaming up with John Cockerill Defense to support an innovative new approach to land vehicles — including the Cockerill i-X.

The two countries each have separate 10% ownership stakes in John Cockerill Defense, which touts the i-X as the world's first "ground interceptor." In fact, that is what the "i" in the vehicle's name stands for. The "X," in turn, refers to the vehicle's modular multi-weapons system. Plus, along with the ability to use machine guns and assorted rockets/missiles, the i-X features advanced technology such as onboard AI, various cameras/sensors, "Smart Helmet" integration, acoustic gunshot detection/location, and more.

The i-X also has to provide a military-grade driving experience to fill its role, and the Cockerill crew seems to have taken a slightly different approach from, say, GM. The General's infantry squad vehicle cost nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money, yet, at its core, it uses the same platform underpinning the Chevrolet Colorado production truck. Meanwhile, multiple sources — but not Cockerill itself – say the i-X is built on the foundation of a Paris-Dakar rally vehicle. The actual company behind that rally vehicle remains a mystery, but here's an interesting coincidence that hasn't been mentioned much by the media: France owns 15.01% of Renault, which owns Dacia, which supports the Dacia Sandrider — a purpose-built racer that won the 2026 Paris-Dakar rally. Whether that connection is anything more than a coincidence is anyone's guess, but it is fascinating.