Trump's Now Using The Proposed Diesel Export Ban To Threaten European Allies

When Reuters reached out to officials in France, that country's energy ministry declined comment on Trump's threats. However, Reuters also writes:

An ​official at the Elysee ⁠Palace said that French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump had not discussed the issue when they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New ​York last week. However, the official said that Macron would convene a video conference of ​leaders of ⁠G7 countries to address rising fuel prices and the global availability of refined products, including the coordination of the release of reserves in conjunction with the International Energy Agency.

Whether European countries will choose to appease the strongman attempting to extort them, no one really knows at this point. That strategy didn't work out so well when they tried it in the 1930s, but there's no denying that Europe is much more dependent on U.S. diesel exports than it was before Trump attacked Iran and Putin invaded Ukraine. It's also unclear whether a diesel export ban is actually workable in the U.S.

After a decade of Trump's "dealmaking," what will most likely happen is the EU will pitch its actual plan in a way that lets Trump declare victory, and we'll all move on until Republicans cause another crisis. But the longterm consequences will likely be much more serious. Every country needs allies, and Trump trampling the relationships previous administrations have forged in the decades since World War II ended erodes trust and makes it harder to convince other countries they can trust us. With China's influence spreading, that seems like a bad strategy, but then again, when was the last time Republicans chose a strategy that wasn't "Break everything, then leave a giant mess for the Democrats to clean up"?