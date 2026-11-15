No Car's Lines Were Ruined More Thoroughly Than When The Avanti Was Made Into A Sedan

Franco-American industrial designer Raymond Loewy's work is infallible, and his four-wheeled designs at Studebaker remain among the most unconventionally beautiful shapes in automotive history. The original Avanti was not only one of the coolest cars of its era, but it also once held the record for fastest production car on the market. The Avanti was famous for delivering serious world-beating performance to the American market years before the Big Three went hog wild in the heady muscle car days of the late 1960s.

With company president Sherwood Egbert taking the reins in 1961 and eager to make an impression, he gave Loewy just six weeks to design the now-iconic high-performance halo car for the brand. Egbert's philosophical demand for the Avanti was that it "must be tops in speed, braking, handling, safety features, and general innovation—and please don't spend any money." A 170-mile-per-hour fiberglass-bodied V8-powered luxury coupe that could take on the Corvette and Thunderbird without flinching, the Avanti was all that and more.

Unfortunately, while the Avanti was an incredible machine, it wasn't good enough to save a floundering Studebaker from collapse. Studebaker's went bust just four years later, and a crew of enterprising former Studebaker dealers, brothers Arnold and Nate Altman, and Leo Newman, joined forces to purchase the Avanti name, tooling, and plant space. From there, they spun up the Avanti name into its own brand.

While it was initially a great thing that a revolutionary car like the Avanti was able to live on in the world after its manufacturer's demise (much like its Excalibur cousin), what happened to it over time is a criminal act of automotive aesthetic. While the Avanti lived on through 2006, what happened in 1989 should be remembered as the tragedy it was.