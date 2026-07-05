Wisconsin-Built Neo-Classic Excalibur Was A Genuine American Supercar

When design icon Brooks Stevens was asked to come up with an eye-catching new design for Studebaker to show off at 1964's New York Auto Show, he looked to great cars of automotive history for his inspiration. Styled around the 1928 Mercedes-Benz SSK, with proportions of the fiberglass two-seat body lowered and widened to fit the Studebaker Lark chassis, this neoclassical monster really set people to talking. A dozen orders were placed right there at the show, but it wasn't enough. A short- on-cash Studebaker shuttered its South Bend engine plant and killed the V8 and the Lark this car got its underpinnings from, ending the low-volume Stevens machine before it started production.

The car was originally planned to use Studebaker's 290-horsepower V8 as a starting point, potentially seeing the Andy Granatelli-built supercharged R3 V8 (rated at 335 horsepower, but rumored to actually deliver over 400 ponies) as the high watermark. Considering it was slated to tip the scales at just a smidge over 2,000 pounds, the car could have been Studebaker's moonshot supercar if the automaker had stuck around.

The hamstrung company soldiered on, but no longer had the ability to carry Stevens' dreams to fruition. Thanks to positive reception on the show circuit, the legendary industrial designer decided to strike out on his own and have the car produced anyway. Stevens, along with his two sons, William and David, set up SS Automobiles in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stevens bought leftover Lark chassis from Studebaker and asked his Chevrolet buddies Bunkie Knudsen and Ed Cole to throw him some Corvette 327 V8s for the project. The dream would live on.