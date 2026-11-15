What A Road Sign With A Black 'Y' Means (And Other Letters, Too)

As already explained briefly above, a sign that depicts a capitalized "Y" is there to let drivers know of a Y-shaped three-way intersection or a forked road ahead. The sign will typically be a diamond shape with a yellow background, which means it's a simple warning sign alerting drivers that the road splits. The choices of where to go are obvious — either left or right — but what might be less obvious is how the right of way is determined in a three-way intersection that isn't controlled by any other signs.

The general rule is that drivers must yield to the car on the right. Then there's always the first-to-arrive rule, which works as you would intend — the first to arrive at the split goes first. Of course, some drivers will assume right of way when it is not deserved, or perhaps they just do not see the other car(s). In such instances, it's best to yield to the other vehicle even if you believe you should have the right of way to ensure everyone gets past the intersection without incident.

When a road splits like this, it pays to be especially cautious. Drivers may attempt to dart from one lane to the next when correcting a last-minute wrong decision, plus motorbikes or cyclists could be hiding in your blind spots, so try to ensure you have sufficient space around you if possible. The NHTSA highlights that roughly one third of all traffic fatalities occur at signposted intersections, so doubling down on cautiousness here is never a bad idea, no matter how simple it may first appear.