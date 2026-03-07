Do You Need To Use Turn Signals In Roundabouts?

Roundabouts are known by many names such as a "roundyrounds," rotaries, and traffic circles, among other names. In case you've never navigated one, it's essentially an intersection with no traffic lights in which drivers travel around a circular road that features exits splitting off. When viewed from above, it can look similar in shape to a giant wheel — and the rules for moving through one are different from straight-on streets.

Drivers wishing to enter an American roundabout must yield to those already navigating the circle. However, although it's recommended that motorists use their turn signals in a roundabout, that doesn't mean it's necessarily written into the law. Recommendations vary, too, with some directing drivers to indicate when they plan to exit and others asking motorists to also signal if they're going to continue around the circle.

Unaware that turn signals and roundabouts go hand-in-hand? You're not alone. There are several factors at play here: laws aren't consistent across the country, many drivers fail to use turn signals in general, and roundabouts aren't as prevalent in the U.S. As an example, Connecticut drivers have struggled to simply drive through roundabouts, and knowing when they should signal is the least of their concerns at that point.