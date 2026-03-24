Why You Should Still Use Your Blinker Even In Dedicated Turn Lanes

The history of the blinking electric turn signal goes back at least to the 1930s, with either Talbot (1932) or Buick (1939) getting credit for their introduction, depending on whom you believe. Up until that point, drivers often used hand signals to communicate their intentions.

Blinkers became standard nationwide in the United States starting on January 1, 1969, under the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices and Associated Equipment." Sort of like with seatbelts, though, there's a big difference between installing turn signals in an automobile and getting people to use them. And since traffic enforcement is a matter for the states, the result has been a large patchwork collection of different rules regarding exactly how and when to use turn signals. Yet one thing that's stayed the same between most states today — from New York to Texas to Michigan — is that they require the use of turn signals on pretty much all turns, even those from a designated turn lane.

So perhaps the top reason for using your blinker anytime you turn, even from an "official" left-turn lane, is to avoid getting stopped by a police officer and becoming enmeshed in the U.S. legal system — or worse: John Oliver wasn't kidding when he explained how traffic stops are more dangerous than they have to be, with the Police Violence Report adding that the cops killed 112 people last year after pulling them over for a traffic violation. Of course, using your blinkers can be better for your health — and that of others — for different reasons, too. Well, it's mostly one big reason, according to Trooper Steve.