Kawasaki Z1000, Yamaha FZ6 Quad, Subaru Sambar: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

If you're looking to get into motorcycling, now's the time. This seller is asking $2,500 for this Rebel 300 — one of the all-time great first bikes — and they've been asking that for seven weeks now. They don't want to store this all winter, a bike they're already looking to get rid of so they can upgrade. They want the thing gone, and I'm willing to bet that "No low ball" line in the ad gets less and less strict with each passing day. When the first snow falls, will this seller still want to have this bike taking up space? No.

You could likely get this bike for a song right now, and you'd end up with one of the best beginner bikes ever made. There's a reason these are beloved by MSF courses — this one could well be a former MSF bike, given its aftermarket replacements for the mirrors that instructors would've removed. If you have space to throw a bike through the winter (or warm enough gear to ride through the cold), you can get a screaming deal on a first motorcycle right here.