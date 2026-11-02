Off-Road Mazda Miata, De-Bodied Honda Civic Si, Jawa Sandcrawler: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

You made it! Happy, uh, whenever this runs. I've lost track at this point. Friday? Saturday? Tuesday? Either way, you made it through and for that I'm proud of you. Give yourself a little round of applause. The years start coming and they truly don't stop coming, and despite high gas prices and the looming economic collapse that threatens to cast us all out onto the streets, homeless and starving and desperate as AI CEOs rail ketamine on their yachts, you're still here. Despite everything, it's still you.

So anyway, how about them cars? May as well get one now while you still can. Party like it's 1999, in a sense — not with the optimism of a new millennium to come, riding a bull market into infinity, but with the terror of a looming technological apocalypse and an economic bubble on your mind. Plenty of people bought Supras before Y2K and the Dot Com crash. You can get something fun now, while the U.S. dollar is still a piece of currency that people accept. Here are this week's Dopest Cars.