1970 Oldsmobile 442 For Sale With 3,000 Miles Shown Is Ready To Daily With A 455 V8
Among the uninitiated, the Oldsmobile 442 name may not be as recognizable of a muscle car nameplate as the Mustang, Camaro, or Charger, but car enthusiasts know that it's just as muscular a car as the big names. Early '70s 442 models, which came equipped with the 455 cubic-inch or 7.0-liter V8, were especially muscular, which Oldsmobile claimed made 370 horsepower, though that number is commonly believed to be a conservative rating intended to appease insurance companies.
This numbers-matching 1970 Oldsmobile 442 is an unreasonably clean example of its breed, complete with a handful of modernizations that would make it a rather fetching daily driver. It likely won't see daily-driver duty, though, since the miles are so low. It shows just 3,039 miles on its odometer, and it's listed for sale on Hemmings at an asking price of $59,900.
The aforementioned modernizations include a Vintage Air climate control system, a modern stereo hidden in the glove box, and a Tremec five-speed manual transmission, though the iconic original Muncie M-21 four-speed manual is included in the sale, as is an 8-track player.
It's begging to be driven
So long as you can afford to keep it fueled, the odometer should be ignored. This 442 is just begging to be driven – it's been babied for long enough. Its legendary 455 block has been rebuilt and bored with high compression pistons, high-flow heads, a performance intake, and Holley carbs, so it's more than ready to lay down some rubber.
Thanks to that babying, its interior is mostly original. The white seat covers have been replaced along with the carpeting, but its dashboard and door panels are the same ones that were fitted to it from the factory. It's finished in Twilight Blue Metallic with a contrasting white interior and white decals, and the paint only has a few small chips. It's also fitted with an exceptional New York license plate that reads "IV IV II" and is currently located in Bayville, New York. It's priced a bit higher than other 442s, but its ultra-low mileage, fortified engine, and modern touches likely justify its price.