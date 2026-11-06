1970 Oldsmobile 442 For Sale With 3,000 Miles Shown Is Ready To Daily With A 455 V8

Among the uninitiated, the Oldsmobile 442 name may not be as recognizable of a muscle car nameplate as the Mustang, Camaro, or Charger, but car enthusiasts know that it's just as muscular a car as the big names. Early '70s 442 models, which came equipped with the 455 cubic-inch or 7.0-liter V8, were especially muscular, which Oldsmobile claimed made 370 horsepower, though that number is commonly believed to be a conservative rating intended to appease insurance companies.

This numbers-matching 1970 Oldsmobile 442 is an unreasonably clean example of its breed, complete with a handful of modernizations that would make it a rather fetching daily driver. It likely won't see daily-driver duty, though, since the miles are so low. It shows just 3,039 miles on its odometer, and it's listed for sale on Hemmings at an asking price of $59,900.

The aforementioned modernizations include a Vintage Air climate control system, a modern stereo hidden in the glove box, and a Tremec five-speed manual transmission, though the iconic original Muncie M-21 four-speed manual is included in the sale, as is an 8-track player.