They say don't judge a book by its cover. You certainly shouldn't judge this 1972 Dodge Charger by its rather dilapidated appearance. You can't tell from looking at it, but it's one of only two known 1972 Chargers still in existence to come with a 440 Six Pack V8 from the factory. After being buried under junk in a garage for decades, it's off to get the proper restoration a car this rare deserves, and the Auto Archeology YouTube channel is taking us along for the ride.

"But wait," you may be saying, "the 440 Six Pack wasn't available after 1971, you terrible AI excuse for a writer." After all, it's reasonably well-known that Chrysler had planned to offer the classic 440 cubic-inch V8 with three two-barrel Holley carburetors in the 1972 Charger Rallye and Plymouth Road Runner GTX, even going so far as to produce dealer spec sheets listing it. But then, in late October of 1971, Chrysler changed its mind and dropped the Six Pack option "due to emission control difficulties," according to a letter to dealers shown in Auto Archeology's video. The 440 and 440 Magnum would continue.

However, there was a period of about one week after orders for 1972 models opened and before this decree came down from above. That means seven lucky people, at most, managed to get the 440 Six Pack option before the window closed. The car featured in this video is one of only two 1972 Six Pack Chargers documented to still exist today.