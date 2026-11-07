Buc-Ee's CEO Said He Didn't Want To Operate In Blue States, And Now There's Stores In At Least Five More

Where else could Buc-ee's move? Some states remain solidly Republican, such as Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and would likely welcome Buc-ee's "business-friendly and family-oriented values." Missouri remained red, though Democrat Fred Wellman flipped a House seat held by incumbent Ann Wagner.

In Arkansas, where Aplin made his comments back in August, Senator Tom Cotton, who encourages using your car as a weapon, remains in office. Opponent Hallie Shoffner ran a strong race based on the issues farmers are facing rather than the Trump Administration's culture wars. Even in crimson red Arkansas, every single county shifted more toward Democrats than in the 2024 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

Other states besides Texas flipped from Republican to Democrat as well. In Arizona, Democrats will hold the state house, senate, and governor for the first time in 60 years. The Colorado House flipped from a 50/50 split to seven of eight seats going to Democrats. In Ohio, Amy Acton beat DOGE conspirator Vivek Ramaswamy for governor despite (or perhaps because of) a last-minute attack campaign against Acton featuring her estranged mother. The state house flipped Democrat, and Sherrod Brown ousted incumbent Republican Senator Jon Husted.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms will be not only the first Black woman elected governor of Georgia, but of any U.S. state ever. Similarly, the Mississippi Senate race (at the time of writing) remains too close to call, because Scott Colom holds a 0.1% lead over Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. If Colom wins, he'll be the first Democrat Senator for Mississippi in 40 years, and the state's first Black Senator since Hiram R. Revels, who became the country's first Black Senator ever in 1870.

We'll have to wait and see whether this big blue tsunami has any effects on Buc-ee's expansion plans, as well as plans in states where it currently exists. Our own Brad Brownell called it the sickness at the heart of America, yet even he can't stop himself from loving it. And while I wouldn't call myself a beaver believer, I may have to take a motorcycle ride over to Benton for some barbecue and more Beaver Nuggets.