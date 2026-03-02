Buc-Ee's Brings Beaver Nuggets, Brisket, Buckets Of Beaver-Themed Baubles To Seven New States By Next Year
Represented by the most recognizable beaver in the country, Buc-ee's has taken the internet by storm, and now seven new states will host new locations of the viral gas station on steroids. Prior to this announcement, Buc-ee's was limited to southeastern states and a few midwestern states, but the enterprising rodent will be gnawing its way north and west into Arizona and Ohio by the end of this year, and into Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Wisconsin in 2027. Tennessee and Texas, two states that have already been infiltrated by The Buc, will allow him to expand his territorial claims and each receive an additional new location next year, too.
If you're unfamiliar with the lore, I recommend reading our very own Brad Brownell's hot take on the appeal of the chain, but I'll offer a quick explainer too. When you're in Buc-ee's territory, you pledge allegiance to clean toilets, fresh-made barbecue, and all things beaver. If you're around my age or older, you'll likely remember when fast food chains sent out minimum wage workers wearing funny, furry costumes like clowns or obscure anthropomorphic purple pear-shaped creatures in order to draw the attention of screaming children. Buc-ee's has done the same with the beaver, plastering its face on every item imaginable from hats to pajamas to pool floaties, and earning the travel center a cult following.
Buc-ee's is an experience
It's tough to make a splash in the travel center world, but Buc-ee's has done just that. Its success can be attributed to its superlatives, like the Luling, Texas, location being host to the world's largest convenience store at 75,593 square feet, while the world's largest car wash with a 255-foot conveyor belt is in Katy, TX. Live Fox Now listed all the upcoming locations:
"The new Buc-ee's locations are expected to open in 2026 and 2027.
-
Huber Heights, Ohio 2026
-
Goodyear. Arizona 2026
-
Benton, Arkansas 2027
-
Ruston, Louisiana 2027
-
Kansas City, Kansas 2027
-
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 2027
-
San Marcos, Texas (Unknown date)
-
North Carolina (Unknown city and date)
Buc-ee's website also says it will open locations in Oak Grove, Kentucky; St Lucie, Florida; and Boerne, Texas, but these locations were unconfirmed by the spokesperson."
I've had the distinct pleasure of visiting Buc-ee's once before, so I'm stoked to see that one will be opening in Arizona that will likely be a popular six-ish-hour road trip for other Angelenos seeking an opportunity to pay their respects to the beloved semiaquatic, barbecue-obsessed rodent. The beaver beckons.