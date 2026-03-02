Buc-Ee's Brings Beaver Nuggets, Brisket, Buckets Of Beaver-Themed Baubles To Seven New States By Next Year

Represented by the most recognizable beaver in the country, Buc-ee's has taken the internet by storm, and now seven new states will host new locations of the viral gas station on steroids. Prior to this announcement, Buc-ee's was limited to southeastern states and a few midwestern states, but the enterprising rodent will be gnawing its way north and west into Arizona and Ohio by the end of this year, and into Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Wisconsin in 2027. Tennessee and Texas, two states that have already been infiltrated by The Buc, will allow him to expand his territorial claims and each receive an additional new location next year, too.

If you're unfamiliar with the lore, I recommend reading our very own Brad Brownell's hot take on the appeal of the chain, but I'll offer a quick explainer too. When you're in Buc-ee's territory, you pledge allegiance to clean toilets, fresh-made barbecue, and all things beaver. If you're around my age or older, you'll likely remember when fast food chains sent out minimum wage workers wearing funny, furry costumes like clowns or obscure anthropomorphic purple pear-shaped creatures in order to draw the attention of screaming children. Buc-ee's has done the same with the beaver, plastering its face on every item imaginable from hats to pajamas to pool floaties, and earning the travel center a cult following.