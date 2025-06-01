You Can't Experience Buc-Ee's For The First Time Again, But You Can Always Take Someone Who's Never Been Before

Buc-ee's is absurd. Ridiculous. Insane. No gas station should ever be that big, and yet, no matter how big your nearest Buc-ee's is, there's probably an even bigger one out there, with an even bigger car wash, too. It's also absolutely incredible and the unofficial Official Gas Station of Jalopnik. Sorry, Sheetz. Even the food they serve is legitimately good, including the brisket, a cut of meat that usually underwhelming, even in Texas. You have to offer sacrifices to the Old Gods and recite the Ancient Words exactly right if you want brisket to be good, and few restaurants do.

Once you visit a Buc-ee's, you'll never be the same, and sadly, you'll also never get to experience Buc-ee's for the first time ever again. You can only enjoy your first time once. As I found out last week, though, there is something that comes almost as close, and that's taking someone to Buc-ee's for their first experience. I didn't even have to talk him into it, either. Tales of Buc-ee's grandeur have even reached Michigan, and what better place could there possibly be your first Buc-ee's experience than Plano, Texas?

Okay, if you want to get specific, we drove to the Denton Buc-ee's because Plano doesn't have one yet, but it's all the same Dallas metro area. No one actually knows where one city ends and another begins out there. Maybe that's offensive to say in Texas, but also, please consider how offended I was when someone else (not my drive partner, thank God) forced me to listen to that cursed Chevrolet/Drift Away song. It's a good thing Dobie Gray is no longer with us, because what "Jelly Roll" and "Dustin Lynch" did to that song is a crime against music. Thankfully, my phone had plenty of Turnpike Troubadours on it to soothe my soul.