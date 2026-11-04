Tesla Allegedly Misled Thousands Of South Korean Customers About 'Full Self-Driving'

Usually, when we tell you that Tesla has gotten into hot water for misleading folks about its "Full Self-Driving" Level 2 driver assistance system, it has to do with Tesla overstating just how capable of a system it is. That's not the case in South Korea, though, where the Texas-based automaker has allegedly vastly overstated the legality of FSD usage and charged customers for it nonetheless. Now, tens of thousands of Korean Tesla owners are looking for answers.

Tesla apparently markets FSD in South Korea despite the fact that it knows the majority of its cars can't legally use the program in the country, the complaint from an advocacy group alleges. That means it can't be activated on the car. Soon, the complaint will be filed with the Korean Fair Trade Commission, a consumer protection agency, according to Reuters. Tesla will have to answer for why it marketed FSD to prospective buyers for years, even collecting the $6,726 lump-sum payment required for activation, even though it couldn't legally be used.

Currently, just 20% of Teslas registered in South Korea can legally use FSD because they're built in the U.S., according to a preliminary testimony given by Tesla Korea country manager Seo Young-deuk last month. Those specific cars meet U.S. vehicle-safety standards that South Korea recognizes as part of a free trade agreement. The thing is, most Teslas on the road in South Korea are manufactured in China, where no such agreement exists. It was only recently that Tesla started the process of obtaining FSD certification on China-made vehicles, even though it has been charging customers for the software for over three years.