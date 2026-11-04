1976 Pontiac Trans Am For Sale With 7 Miles After Restoration Pairs 4-Speed Stick And 455 V8

For those looking to channel your inner Burt Reynolds from "Smokey and the Bandit," WeBe Autos (via Hemmings) has this lovely black-and-gold Trans Am for sale that's nearly the perfect match. Except, it's a 1976, not a 1978, so it doesn't feature the quad-headlight front-end that the movie car had. If that's what you want, however, this 1978 example or this 1979 one that's done roughly 22,000 miles should be of interest. Neither of them, mind you, is in black, nor do they feature a 455-cubic-inch V8 or offer the three-pedal experience like the '76 example we have here.

Unlike the movie car, though, this Trans Am is a hardtop coupé. But it has undergone extensive restoration and has only done seven miles since. And yes, it has the Screaming Chicken hood decal, or the "Rising Phoenix" if you're part of that camp. So what's the asking price for this 1970s muscle-car goodness? That'd be $72,495. Although it may not be as sophisticated as the latest BMW iX3 (also a $70,000 ballpark proposition), the 455 V8 and four-speed combo has enough personality and aura to challenge whatever these modern-day "computers on wheels" can offer.

Character assessment aside, what you get for your money is a well-finished exterior, a beautifully detailed engine compartment, an exceptionally clean underbody, and a beautifully restored all-black interior. While the Endura-style bumpers and Honeycomb wheels stand out as exterior highlights, the classic Trans Am instrumentation, custom Autosound audio system, and factory-style dashboard come across as some of the notable attractions on the inside. Sure, it might not be a T-top nor feature the movie car's front fascia, but then again, Bandit's companion was actually a 1976 Trans Am with a '77 front end.