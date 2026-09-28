1978 Pontiac Trans Am For Sale With 94,000 Miles And Gold Finish Is Here For Your Rockford Files Fantasy

Okay, so it's not the exact same aureate shade as the 1978 model from later episodes of the television series. We'll give you that. Then again, gilded 1978 Pontiac Trans Ams aren't exactly falling off of trees these days. See, Mr. Rockford preferred a custom-painted Sierra Gold Trans Am Esprit over darker hues. That's not quite the case with this gold-but-not-quite-the-right-color Trans Am.

This one is a Gold Special Edition finished in a Solar Gold with a complementary beige and tan interior; not a lot of color contrast on this 1970s classic. Under the hood, or at least most of a hood, is a Pontiac 400-cubic-inch V8. As you'd want in such a car from the time, the engine and hood are a shaker configuration. It was a 1970s-as-hell way to let would-be challengers know that you're packing a fire-breathing engine. Or, you know, the 180-horsepower or 220-horsepower you'd find in a 400-cubic-inch V8 Trans Am of the time. Fire-breathing enough for a Malaise Era car, perhaps.

It's a pretty common mill for the car, and this one marries up to a three-speed TH350 automatic transmission. No rowing through the gears in this Trans Am. Fortunately, this example is a clean Nevada title with around 94,000 miles on the clock, as well as the original window sticker and build sheet. Options for this surviving classic include factory air conditioning, power windows, a tilt steering wheel, and power steering. Breathe easy; it comes with those unmistakable Gold Snowflake 15-inch wheels. As for its interior, the dominant palette is a Camel Tan Velour, which you can easily see in a parking lot with the T-tops removed.