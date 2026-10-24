1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am For Sale With 21,956 Miles Shown Has The Right Hood, But What About The Price?

Depending on how old you are, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am nameplate occupies very different pop culture spaces. If you're a child of the '70s, the Screaming Chicken decorated the hero car of "Smokey and the Bandit;" if you grew up in the '80s, it could talk and was named KITT; and if you were born a bit later, you may know it as the '80s muscle car in which Dwight Schrute pulled up to Dunder Mifflin every morning.

The 1979 Trans Am definitely appeals to those on the older end of that spectrum, and Streetside Classics is offering up one with just 21,956 miles on the odometer and the hood decal you want. It's being sold out of Nashville, Tennessee, finished in Cameo White, and it features its presumably original 185-horsepower 403-cubic-inch V8, a three-speed TH350 automatic transmission, and power steering. Brakes are discs up front but drums in the back.