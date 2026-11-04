These Automakers Have The Coolest Model Names According To Our Readers
Earlier this week I asked you, our treasured and knowledgeable audience, which automaker has the coolest model names, and you offered some great answers. I said that I felt Lincoln has the best model names, particularly Corsair, Nautilus, and Zephyr, and I was heartened to see a fair amount of commenters agreed with me. I always prefer a good name to an alphanumerical model designation, and it was also encouraging to see how many people shared my aversion to them. I knew I could count on the Jalopnik audience to be sensible.
This is a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great answers that didn't quite make the cut, so feel free to go back and read through those, or if you missed the original question, just leave your answer in the comments section of this blog.
Aston Martin
Aston Martin.
All of their vehicle names are powerful and forceful sounding, letting even non-car people get a good idea of what an Aston Martin is and what it's capable of. It's tough to argue with a Vantage, Vanquish, Valhalla, and Valkyrie.
(We'll ignore the alphanumeric DB12 and DBX)
Submitted by: Xavier96
Mercury
Mercury had some great names. Montclair, Medalist, Meteor, Marquis, Montego, Monarch, and who could forget Marauder. There was also Comet, Cyclone, Capri, and Cougar. Plus my favorite is the aptly named Turnpike Cruiser!
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone
TVR
TVR all day – Griffith, Chimera, Typhon, Tuscan, Tasmin, Cerbera, Sagaris, Tamora, Vixen – anything that isn't an alphanumeric code sounds absolutely awesome.
Aston Martin has some excellent model names as well.
Submitted by: Aldairion
Pontiac
Pontiac and it's part of the reason why I miss them. Bonneville, Grand Prix, Firebird, GTO, LeMans, Catalina, Chieftain, Star Chief, Solstice, Vibe, Fiero, Sunbird, Sunfire, Tempest...
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Nash and AMC
The Nash Motor company (and later AMC) had some great-ish names, especially post-war. The Airflyte, Metropolitan, Rambler, Ambassador, and Statesman. Under AMC they had the Hornet, Wasp, Gremlin, Pacer, Rebel, Matador, Marlin, Javelin and more. Maybe not all "cool" names (I'm looking at you Gremlin...), but at least they weren't overly aspirational.
Submitted by: Stretch
Buick
Buick is the obvious answer here.
Skylark. Electra. Wildcat. Century. Park Avenue. Roadmaster. Riviera.
But the best of the bunch is the Y-Job, which sounds like a 1950's sexual technique.
Submitted by: Vanillasludge
De Tomaso
De Tomaso
Vallelunga (Named after the racing circuit.), Mangusta (Mongoose, AKA the Shelby "Cobra Killer"), Pantera (Panther), and Guarà (Argentinean breed of hunting dog).
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce. Since the beginning, they've had spooktacular names. I've always loved the dark and the macabre side of things so let me give you some examples:
Silver Ghost
Ghost
Phantom
Wraith (which is essentially a spirit of death and vengeance)
Spectre (come on... doesn't get much cooler than this)
Silver Shadow
Silver Spirit
Even the mascot on the front is the Spirit of Ecstasy – which evokes all sorts of ghostly and forbidden desires.
Hell, even some individual engines had awesome names like Goshawk and we cannot forget the engine that essentially saved the free world – the Merlin
Sure they've had duds of names like Dawn, Corniche, Camargue, and Spur but they're not inherently bad names. Just on contrast to someone having a Phantom... saying you have a spur is rather disappointing.
Submitted by: Gearhead3346