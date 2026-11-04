These Automakers Have The Coolest Model Names According To Our Readers

By Logan K. Carter
front three-quarters shot of a dark blue '93 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon parked on gravel in front of a wood fence, grass, and trees Bhutchings/Bring A Trailer
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Earlier this week I asked you, our treasured and knowledgeable audience, which automaker has the coolest model names, and you offered some great answers. I said that I felt Lincoln has the best model names, particularly Corsair, Nautilus, and Zephyr, and I was heartened to see a fair amount of commenters agreed with me. I always prefer a good name to an alphanumerical model designation, and it was also encouraging to see how many people shared my aversion to them. I knew I could count on the Jalopnik audience to be sensible. 

This is a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great answers that didn't quite make the cut, so feel free to go back and read through those, or if you missed the original question, just leave your answer in the comments section of this blog.

Aston Martin

overhead front three-quarters shot of a silver Aston Martin V12 Vanquish parked on asphalt in front of a gray wall with a white dot on it MohrImports/Bring A Trailer

Aston Martin.

All of their vehicle names are powerful and forceful sounding, letting even non-car people get a good idea of what an Aston Martin is and what it's capable of. It's tough to argue with a Vantage, Vanquish, Valhalla, and Valkyrie.

(We'll ignore the alphanumeric DB12 and DBX)

Submitted by: Xavier96

Mercury

front three-quarters shot of a teal '93 Capri XR2 Turbo with trispoke wheels parked on concrete in front of a white building PolarisS/Bring A Trailer

Mercury had some great names. Montclair, Medalist, Meteor, Marquis, Montego, Monarch, and who could forget Marauder. There was also Comet, Cyclone, Capri, and Cougar. Plus my favorite is the aptly named Turnpike Cruiser!

Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone

TVR

front three-quarters shot of an iridescent silver 2000 TVR Tuscan Speed Six parked on asphalt in front of a view of trees and a lake Suydansimports/Bring A Trailer

TVR all day – Griffith, Chimera, Typhon, Tuscan, Tasmin, Cerbera, Sagaris, Tamora, Vixen – anything that isn't an alphanumeric code sounds absolutely awesome.

Aston Martin has some excellent model names as well.

Submitted by: Aldairion

Pontiac

front three-quarters shot of a yellow 2008 Pontiac Solstice with silver hood stripes parked on a road in front of a view of green hills in the background SmithVolvo/Bring A Trailer

Pontiac and it's part of the reason why I miss them. Bonneville, Grand Prix, Firebird, GTO, LeMans, Catalina, Chieftain, Star Chief, Solstice, Vibe, Fiero, Sunbird, Sunfire, Tempest...

Submitted by: Giantsgiants

Nash and AMC

Front three-quarters shot of a turquoise-and-white '57 Nash Metropolitan parked on bricks in front of a garage MTD_Motorworks/Bring A Trailer

The Nash Motor company (and later AMC) had some great-ish names, especially post-war. The Airflyte, Metropolitan, Rambler, Ambassador, and Statesman. Under AMC they had the Hornet, Wasp, Gremlin, Pacer, Rebel, Matador, Marlin, Javelin and more. Maybe not all "cool" names (I'm looking at you Gremlin...), but at least they weren't overly aspirational.

Submitted by: Stretch

Buick

Front three-quarters shot of a red '63 Buick Wildcat Convertible parked on grass in front of bright green trees sawyer0162/Bring A Trailer

Buick is the obvious answer here.

Skylark. Electra. Wildcat. Century. Park Avenue. Roadmaster. Riviera.

But the best of the bunch is the Y-Job, which sounds like a 1950's sexual technique.

Submitted by: Vanillasludge

De Tomaso

Front three-quarters shot of an orange '68 De Tomaso Mangusta parked on wet asphalt in front of a bunch of green trees BossCars302/Bring A Trailer

De Tomaso

Vallelunga (Named after the racing circuit.), Mangusta (Mongoose, AKA the Shelby "Cobra Killer"), Pantera (Panther), and Guarà (Argentinean breed of hunting dog).

Submitted by: Dr.Xyster

Rolls-Royce

front three-quarters shot of a rich blue 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe parked with its top down in front of green trees MotorcarsOfTheMainLine/Bring A Trailer

Rolls-Royce. Since the beginning, they've had spooktacular names. I've always loved the dark and the macabre side of things so let me give you some examples:

Silver Ghost

Ghost

Phantom

Wraith (which is essentially a spirit of death and vengeance)

Spectre (come on... doesn't get much cooler than this)

Silver Shadow

Silver Spirit

Even the mascot on the front is the Spirit of Ecstasy – which evokes all sorts of ghostly and forbidden desires.

Hell, even some individual engines had awesome names like Goshawk and we cannot forget the engine that essentially saved the free world – the Merlin

Sure they've had duds of names like Dawn, Corniche, Camargue, and Spur but they're not inherently bad names. Just on contrast to someone having a Phantom... saying you have a spur is rather disappointing.

Submitted by: Gearhead3346

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