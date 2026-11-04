These Automakers Have The Coolest Model Names According To Our Readers

Earlier this week I asked you, our treasured and knowledgeable audience, which automaker has the coolest model names, and you offered some great answers. I said that I felt Lincoln has the best model names, particularly Corsair, Nautilus, and Zephyr, and I was heartened to see a fair amount of commenters agreed with me. I always prefer a good name to an alphanumerical model designation, and it was also encouraging to see how many people shared my aversion to them. I knew I could count on the Jalopnik audience to be sensible.

This is a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great answers that didn't quite make the cut, so feel free to go back and read through those, or if you missed the original question, just leave your answer in the comments section of this blog.