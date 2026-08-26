Lincoln Is Importing The 2027 Corsair From China, And It's Now Hybrid-Only And More Expensive

Ford evicted Lincoln's smallest crossover, the Corsair, from its space in the company's Louisville factory last year, where it was built alongside the Bronco Sport and the also-discontinued Escape (that factory will soon pump out the Fathom). We've been wondering what would fill the entry spot in Lincoln's lineup, but it turns out the answer is the Corsair again — it just won't be built in the United States. For 2027, we're getting a facelifted Corsair that's built in China, and it's a pricier but more environmentally-friendly replacement for the American-made model.

The updated 2027 Corsair car gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine with a new hybrid system that Ford claims is good for 305 horsepower, which it sends to all four wheels through a continuously variable automatic. The previously available plug-in-hybrid powertrain has been dropped, and while that model had a 27-mile electric range, it only had 266 combined horsepower; the old nonhybrid turbo-four made 250 hp. There's no word yet on what sort of fuel economy it will get.

Lincoln

Updates beyond the powertrain include new bumpers, a larger grille, restyled headlights and taillights, new wheel designs, and a light reworking of trim levels across the range. The interior has also been upgraded, with newly available 24-way seats that have a massage function, and materials that are meant to make Lincoln's cheapest car a bit cozier. Still, none of the changes are that major. Lincoln is largely giving its buyers more of the same, perhaps to ease them into owning a Chinese-built car.