As a car owner, every mile you drive costs money, but it is entirely possible to keep costs down. One way to do this is to shop around for cheaper insurance. Compare quotes from providers, or even consider buying a car from one of the cheapest brands to insure.

If you are team gas-powered cars, getting a model with great fuel efficiency is just as important. It should be easy enough, seeing as gasoline cars are now much more efficient than they used to be, with some of the most fuel-efficient models released over the years rated to return as high as 58 mpg.

You'll also want to consider depreciation. It is one of the single largest ownership costs and can add a weighted average of $4,422 per year to the cost of running some popular models, according to the AAA study. Toyota, Subaru, and Honda are some of the best brands for value retention, but if you're after something more premium, there's always Lexus. It's the luxury car brand with the best resale value, according to CarEdge.

However, maintenance and spare parts are usually more expensive for luxury marques than mainstream brands like Toyota or Honda. Speaking of which, staying on top maintenance is yet another important part of vehicle ownership that can help keep costs low. Not only does it help prevent larger bills down the road, keeping up with car maintenance also provides a strong service history that supports resale value when it comes time to sell.