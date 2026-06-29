The True Cost Of Car Ownership Can Be A Big Reality Check

Owning a car ain't cheap. Understatement of the century, right? At the very least, it's a runner-up for understatement of the decade and gives an obligatory side-hug to the victorious understatement. But, even with the inevitable "duh" to follow a statement like that, the data suggests that owning a car isn't just expensive – it's surprisingly so for drivers nationwide.

The car-buying landscape isn't exactly great these days. The average transaction price, meaning how much it costs a consumer to take home a new car, is dangerously flirtatious with that ugly $50,000 mark. Mind you, the average price of a used car is substantially lower at $26,000. But that's still considerably steeper than the average used car of yesteryear. A decade ago, the average price of a used car was closer to $19,000.

Those increases in upfront cost are before you factor in the cost of ownership. You might have an idea of how much things like full-coverage auto insurance, gasoline, maintenance, and tax costs after all is said and done, but the reality is sobering. Perhaps worse than that, the rising cost of vehicle ownership might differ based on where you live. In fact, residents of certain states pay nearly twice as much in "hidden" car ownership expenses as those in other parts.