Chevy Blazer EV Police Cars Have Almost 500 HP And Are Used Performance Bargains

True, most police cars don't come with V8 engines anymore, but that doesn't mean the cops have given up chasing people — which is unfortunate, since high-speed chases are dangerous for everyone. The difference is just that current police interceptors are now available with alternative forms of motivation. The 498-horsepower Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle is a case in point: The second-quickest PPV in this year's Michigan State Police testing (PDF) – behind only the Mustang Mach-E GT eAWD — the Blazer is propelled by a pair of electric motors. And now that Chevy has been selling them to police departments for a couple of years, some are starting to come up on the used market. They're practically a steal, too, with examples listed below $30k on sites such as CarGurus, so you're getting a lot of horses for not a lot of money.

Among new cars, access to 500 horsepower will cost you at least about $25,000 more than that, regardless of powerplant. A gas-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack, for instance, serves up 550 hp with an MSRP of $56,990 with destination. A Tesla Model 3 Performance, with 528 ponies, is listed at $56,630. Looking at the numbers based on price, the few new vehicles available under $30,000, such as the base model Honda Accord and Nissan Leaf, check in with 192 and 214 hp, respectively. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the supply of used Chevy Blazer EV police cars is relatively limited. Only five were available nationwide on Carfax when this article was written, with prices ranging from $29,405 to $35,995.