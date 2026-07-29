High Speed Pursuits Are Dangerous For All, From Bystanders To The Police Themselves

Alright, some things just look cool in a turn-your-brain-off-and-watch type of action movie. Explosions? You bet. Cars unnecessarily and inexplicably flying through the air? Yep. High-speed police pursuits with blaring sirens and burning rubber? Also yes. Who doesn't love watching the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in "Gone in 60 Seconds" engaged in vehicular battle with the boys in blue? The reality of police pursuits in the U.S., however, is anything but light-hearted action. During the course of a 15 year period, over 6,300 people died in association with police pursuits. Don't believe that sort of carnage is really possible? Police chases kill 10 people in one week in this country. There's a very real human toll to high-speed pursuits.

That's not just cops and robbers either. Unfortunately, bystanders often pay the price for the chaos of high-speed chases – more often than you may think, too. It's precisely why some jurisdictions have overhauled how they initiate and conduct high-speed pursuits. Still, many police departments and agencies around the country continue chasing the bad guys, even with the risk to officers, offenders, bystanders, and the community. Will dangerous police chases go the way of the dodo bird? It's not likely any time soon. But some tweaks to the way law enforcement agencies approach high-speed pursuits could potentially save lives.