Most Police Cars Don't Come With V8 Engines Anymore

The V8 cruiser in your rearview mirror is becoming quite a rare sight these days. Police departments across America have largely moved on from big, thirsty eight-cylinders, and the reasons come down to three things: the cars are gone, the fuel bills make little sense, and the smaller engines that replaced them are actually really good.

Start with the cars. The Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, the 4.6-liter V8 sedan that defined American policing for decades, went out of production after 2011. Production of its Taurus-based successor, the Police Interceptor Sedan, ended in 2019. Dodge's Charger Pursuit, the last big rear-drive V8 sedan in patrol work, went away along with the gas-powered Charger in 2023.

In short, departments that wanted a V8 sedan simply ran out of things to buy. Then there's the money. Patrol cars spend a huge chunk of their working lives parked idling, powering lights, radios, laptops, and cameras. Burning gas at a standstill in a V8 is a tough expense to defend when fuel prices are up. A hybrid that can idle on battery looks a lot smarter since it can save fuel in many of those situations.

That's why U.S. police car fleets are mostly Fords these days, and not just any Fords. The Police Interceptor Utility, the Explorer-based pursuit SUV, comes standard with a 318 hp 3.3-liter hybrid V6. For departments that still want speed, there's the 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, good for roughly 400 hp. Chevy's Tahoe PPV still offers a 5.3-liter V8, so the V8 isn't extinct, but it's no longer the default, and the days of the V8 Hemi and Crown Vic being the obvious cop choice are long gone.