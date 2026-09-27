When Did Police Cars First Get Lights (And Were They Always Red And Blue)?

Among the many features that make police cars different from everyday vehicles, the flashing red and blue lights up top are one of those things that feel like they've been around forever and are recognizable to just about everyone. When did those lights first become a thing, though? And why are they red and blue?

Well, the distinction dates back to the very beginning of cars, to the early 1900s. In those very early days of the automobile, police opted to use convertibles to differentiate themselves from civilian vehicles. That way, people would see them and their hats and uniforms. And if they needed to get your attention, officers would use hand signals or simply yell at you. But in the 1930s, red lights were incorporated to let people know that the police were around. This evolved into a rotating light by the late 1940s (nicknamed a gumball or bubble light due to it looking like the top of a gumball machine). Michigan State Police, by the way, still uses these. It took a few more decades to incorporate blue lights, with those arriving, for the most part, in the 1960s.