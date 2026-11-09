Here Are 5 Of Today's Best Gas Sport Compacts, Ranked By Horsepower

Enthusiasts like to moan about how performance cars aren't as common or affordable as they used to be, but if you actually look at the market and account for inflation, we're sort of living through a golden age of sport compact cars right now. Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, Subaru, and even Hyundai all make go-fast versions of their entry-level compacts. They're all scrappy, front- or all-wheel-drive machines that have hatches, trunks, and back seats, and most are still available with manual transmissions.

Some are easier to get ahold of than others, but for now, they all sticker at or under $50,000. They all make around 300 horsepower, an amount that we at Jalopnik have determined is the correct amount of horsepower. And we've lined up the best gas-powered sport compacts on the market right now (sorry, Ioniq 5 N Stans), ranking them on how many ponies their little engines put out.