Here Are 5 Of Today's Best Gas Sport Compacts, Ranked By Horsepower
Enthusiasts like to moan about how performance cars aren't as common or affordable as they used to be, but if you actually look at the market and account for inflation, we're sort of living through a golden age of sport compact cars right now. Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, Subaru, and even Hyundai all make go-fast versions of their entry-level compacts. They're all scrappy, front- or all-wheel-drive machines that have hatches, trunks, and back seats, and most are still available with manual transmissions.
Some are easier to get ahold of than others, but for now, they all sticker at or under $50,000. They all make around 300 horsepower, an amount that we at Jalopnik have determined is the correct amount of horsepower. And we've lined up the best gas-powered sport compacts on the market right now (sorry, Ioniq 5 N Stans), ranking them on how many ponies their little engines put out.
5. Subaru WRX: 271 HP
To the continued disappointment of its fans, Subaru hasn't made a bona fide WRX STI since 2022, but the less powerful, current WRX still arguably lands in, or at least close enough to, the 300-horsepower ballpark. Subie's street-legal rally machine makes 271 hp out of its turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four engine. You can get it with a six-speed manual, but also a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that the automaker euphemistically calls the Subaru Performance Transmission if you so choose.
This being a Subaru, symmetrical all-wheel drive is standard, and my brief time behind the wheel confirms that it is quite good on a loose surface. On-road, its inputs feel looser than those of its rivals, the powertrain can feel a tad agricultural, and as you'd probably assume from the numbers, it isn't quite as potent. On this list, the WRX may come last in terms of power, but if it's any consolation, it costs a good amount less than the top performers. A new base trim introduced for 2026 starts at just $33,690 (including a $1,195 destination charge).
4. Hyundai Elantra N: 276 HP (286 HP with NGS)
Also keeping the affordable sport compact flame alive is the $36,595 Hyundai Elantra N. This car's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes 276 hp if you opt for the six-speed manual, and the power is the same most of the time with the available seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The latter, however, comes with an "N Grin Shift" push-to-pass-style boost system that amps things up to 286 hp temporarily. That's still not enough to shift its ranking on this list, but an extra 10 hp is an extra 10 hp.
In practice, raw speed is one of the less notable aspects of the Elantra N experience. It sounds rude and burbly, its limited-slip differential, sticky tires, and huge brakes make it an absolute treat to carve up a backroad in, and despite being on the cheaper end of the spectrum, it has one of the nicer interiors in this class. Hyundai has already unveiled the new-gen Elantra, which means an N version of that is very likely around the corner, but this one is still a good deal while it lasts.
3. Toyota GR Corolla: 300 HP
Speaking of corners, the Toyota GR Corolla is a car that absolutely loves 'em. Can't live without them, really. It's still a firecracker down the straights, though, pumping out 300 horsepower on the dot out of its 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder — yes, three-cylinder. It's the only car on here that doesn't have four pistons. A six-speed manual is the standard gearbox, naturally, but Toyota added an available eight-speed auto starting from the 2025 model year.
Out of all the cars on this list, the GR Corolla feels the rowdiest to drive. The least refined, the least luxurious, and the least concerned about comfort, tech amenities, or cargo space. But that's arguably where its charm lies. That three-cylinder engine always sounds like it's about to explode, while GR-Four AWD and Torsen limited-slip diffs front and rear make it feel like the rally machine that it is, constantly. But if it's pure horsepower you're after, there are a couple of hot hatchbacks that trounce it. A 2026 Toyota GR Corolla with the manual transmission starts at $41,815.
2. Honda Civic Type R: 315 HP
One of the cars that trounces the GR Corolla (relatively speaking, of course) is the mighty Honda Civic Type R, which makes 315 hp out of its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Like the Elantra, power goes to the front wheels only, and the Type R has the distinction of being the only vehicle here to be offered exclusively with a manual transmission. Once you've driven it, though, that decision makes a whole lot more sense, because not only does this car have the best shifter in this class hands-down, it's one of the best shifters ever made, regardless of segment or age. Add in a weapon of a front axle, steering to die for, and a chassis that makes some of the other cars on this list feel floppy, and you have one of the best performance cars available today, period.
This car gets a mild update for 2027 with improved engine cooling, tweaked damping in +R mode, better rev-matching, and a brake pedal that's said to feel more direct. It starts at $49,990, although finding a dealer who will actually sell it to you for that number may take some effort.
1. Volkswagen Golf R: 328 HP
As great as that Civic is, it isn't the most powerful gas-powered hot hatch available today. That honor goes to the Volkswagen Golf R, which makes 328 hp out of its turbocharged 2.0-liter, sending power to all four wheels. VW used to sell this with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto, but as of the 2025 refresh, the Golf R is auto-only. Perhaps the same lean toward outright pace that gives it the most horsepower in its class was also responsible for it ditching the manual.
The Golf R is an undoubtedly speedy vehicle. Behind the wheel, it feels relatively composed and like a buttoned-down brand of hot hatchery, which pairs well with its very practical, luxury car-adjacent interior. On the flip side, that also means it likely won't be your first choice if you're looking for an unapologetic sense of theater or fun. But if you must have the one car in this class that'll win the most spec sheet comparisons, the VW Golf R is your guy. The 2027 Volkswagen Golf R starts at $51,320 (assuming the $1,275 destination charge carries over from 2026).