EV Owners Need To Lend Out Their Cars If They Want Regular People To Go Electric

Electric vehicles will probably never fully replace the internal combustion sports car, but mainstream daily drivers are living on borrowed time. It's not like anyone with no idea which wheels are powered or how many cylinders their car has cares about a missing exhaust note. But while EVs are taking off in the rest of the world, the U.S. lags behind, thanks in large part to pro-oil propaganda. People believe all sorts of myths about EVs, and I'm sorry, but short test drives won't fix it. Which means EV owners need to start acting like they have an obligation to lend friends and family their cars.

A few days in an EV won't change anyone's mind if their lifestyle doesn't match what EVs currently offer, and that's fine. But if they've been tricked by a bunch of pro-oil myths, you may find that a few days with your car is all it takes to convince them that EVs are the best thing ever. Because even an hour-long test drive doesn't show you the benefits of living with a gas station in your garage. It's the kind of thing that probably requires a three-day loan at a minimum, because they have to see how it fits into their regular lives.

Ideally, the automakers would take the lead here, but that's probably not happening anytime soon. I've discussed this idea with employees at several automakers, and so far, I don't think anyone wants to take on the cost and complexity of dealing with dealerships to make longer-term test drives happen. So without the automakers, it falls on the EV owners who want to see EVs become more popular. We need to be the ones pushing our cars on people like they're the supposed free samples that Deputy D. Diggity Dawg Dawson insisted drug dealers would force me to take.

At least anecdotally, I don't know of anything more powerful for changing minds about EVs than time spent with your butt in the seat. Most recently, a friend had to replace their beloved Mazda CX-5 after someone hit them; they asked me about EVs, and almost before I knew it, they were the proud new owners of a Hyundai Ioniq 5. So they were already open to a car that would save them money on gas, but even they quickly realized the things they were worried about weren't actually a big deal.