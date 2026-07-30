EVs On Track To Account For 29% Of Global New Car Sales This Year, Despite Republican Attempts To Kill EVs In The U.S.

You don't exactly have to be Sherlock Holmes to notice the Republican Party is anti-EV. From murdering the gas tax to paying companies to end wind and solar efforts, it seems the oil and gas industry owns Trump and pretty much every other politician, for that matter. But while Republicans do their best to limit our choices here in the U.S., a new International Energy Agency report shows that globally, EVs are on track to account for nearly a third of new car sales in 2026.

According to the IEA's analysis, even with sales down in the U.S. and China, EVs will likely account for 29% of new car sales this year. Compared to 2025, that would be about a 10% increase in the share of new cars that are electric thanks to higher demand in Latin America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. In Australia, Brazil, India, Korea, and Vietnam, the IEA reports that March-through-June EV sales were essentially double what they were in 2025. And while China's seen a dip in new car sales like the U.S., it's still a huge market for EVs:

The pace of recovery of the Chinese car market remains the main constraint on global sales growth. Electric car sales in the country are expected to reach similar levels as in 2025, though the EV sales share is expected to grow to more than 60% in 2026.

Additionally, while China's new car sales dropped by about 20% in the first half of the year, its new car exports jumped by 65%. That boost in exports means the Chinese automotive industry only saw about a 6% drop in H1 2026. If you only look at EVs, exports jumped more than 120%, essentially erasing China's drop in domestic EV sales. That also means that while about 35% of the cars China exported in 2025 were EVs, through the first half of 2026, that figure has jumped to 45%.