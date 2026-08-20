Max Verstappen Not Retiring After All, Extends With Red Bull Through 2030
With Formula 1 reaching the end of its summer break, many expected silly season to ramp up as the championship arrived at Zandvoort for the final time. Instead, F1's local Dutch hero halted the rumor mill that he himself started. Max Verstappen signed a contract extension with Red Bull Racing to remain at the team until the end of the 2030 season. The four-time world champion frequently threatened to retire from F1 over his dissatisfaction with this season's new technical regulations.
Verstappen has made it clear that he wasn't a fan of the battery-management tactics required by the current generation of cars. His ire expanded beyond the rulemakers with the introduction of macarena rear wings for active aerodynamics systems. Ferrari was the first to introduce the concept, but Red Bull quickly devised its own iteration. However, it wasn't flawless. Failure for the rear wing to close properly caused Verstappen to crash twice over consecutive weekends. His outbursts on team radio and to reporters in the media pen showed a driver discontent with the state of everything, but it seemingly wasn't as dreary behind the scenes. Verstappen said in a press release:
"I am really pleased with the contract extension. We have the best people and I'm excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again. This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me.
Verstappen's extension is an acceptance of the reality on the ground
While F1 and the FIA are making rule tweaks over the next few seasons to reduce the dependency on electric power, I wouldn't take Verstappen's extension as a seal of approval on the regulations going forward. It's an acceptance of the reality on the ground. Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have their driver lineups locked up for the foreseeable future. If Verstappen wants to remain in F1 and race at a potential title-contender, it'll have to be at Red Bull. Not to mention, the team's partnership with Ford could create opportunities to go adventuring in other categories, like the Hypercar class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Verstappen might be staying put, but there'll be a small shakeup for Red Bull at the Dutch Grand Prix. Isack Hadjar will miss the race weekend after suffering a wrist injury during a gym session. In his place, Liam Lawson will be stepping up from Racing Bulls to serve as a substitute. Let's not forget that the New Zealander spent the opening two rounds with the senior team before being demoted. To round out this game of injury musical chairs, Yuki Tsunoda will be making his F1 return as Lawson's temporary replacement at Racing Bulls.