Max Verstappen Not Retiring After All, Extends With Red Bull Through 2030

With Formula 1 reaching the end of its summer break, many expected silly season to ramp up as the championship arrived at Zandvoort for the final time. Instead, F1's local Dutch hero halted the rumor mill that he himself started. Max Verstappen signed a contract extension with Red Bull Racing to remain at the team until the end of the 2030 season. The four-time world champion frequently threatened to retire from F1 over his dissatisfaction with this season's new technical regulations.

Verstappen has made it clear that he wasn't a fan of the battery-management tactics required by the current generation of cars. His ire expanded beyond the rulemakers with the introduction of macarena rear wings for active aerodynamics systems. Ferrari was the first to introduce the concept, but Red Bull quickly devised its own iteration. However, it wasn't flawless. Failure for the rear wing to close properly caused Verstappen to crash twice over consecutive weekends. His outbursts on team radio and to reporters in the media pen showed a driver discontent with the state of everything, but it seemingly wasn't as dreary behind the scenes. Verstappen said in a press release: