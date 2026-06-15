Lewis Hamilton Snaps 20-Month Win Drought With First Ferrari GP Victory

Believe it or not, a successful strategic gamble from Ferrari was just as responsible for the race victory as Hamilton's ability behind the wheel. Head-to-head over a full-race distance, the Mercedes is still faster than the Ferrari. But the Ferrari team opted for a three-stop strategy over the favored two-stop plan to compensate for the pace deficit. It proved to be the correct call when Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin was hit with a battery failure on lap 41 of the 66-lap race. With the virtual safety car deployed, Hamilton was able to take his third stop and keep the lead all the way to the finish.

Circling back to Mercedes, Russell struggled to match Hamilton's pace after the VSC. The situation reached a point where he was holding up Antonelli. However, when the young Italian suffered a mechanical failure just two laps after he got around his teammate. Ferrari also retired Leclerc's car at the same time because of a power steering issue. Russell was able to cross the line second and take a bite out of Antonelli's points lead, cutting the deficit down to 50 points. Hamilton remains second in the championship, 41 points behind Antonelli.

While I wouldn't list Hamilton as a title threat quite yet, Ferrari is likely to pick up more race wins this season, hoping to end its nearly 20-year title drought. Along with being potentially a sign of what's to come, the race result was historic in itself. At 41, Hamilton became the oldest F1 race winner since Jack Brabham won back in 1970. With Lando Norris rounding out the top three finishers in Barcelona, this race was also the first all-British podium since the 1968 United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.