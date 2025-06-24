Valtteri Bottas Will Likely Drive For Cadillac F1 And That's The Right Choice

Cadillac has some decisions to make in the near term when it comes to filling out its open positions for the 2026 F1 season. The series newcomer is looking to hire some drivers, and it seems management is leaning in the direction of a soft-spoken man with a gimmicky mustache and Euro-style mullet. Valtteri Bottas, currently onboard as Mercedes F1's reserve driver, is the frontrunner in the Cadillac F1 seat discussion, and that's a good thing.

According to Autosport, senior team management will be present at next month's British Grand Prix to negotiate with driver managers and sign a lead driver before the calendar flips to August. Thankfully it seems the American automaker has concluded discussions with Sergio Perez and will not be signing him to the roster.

Do we like this seat? pic.twitter.com/DhUuCdpGcB — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) June 23, 2025

In recent social media posts a ten-gallon-hatted Bottas has hinted at his contract with Cadillac potentially already having been signed. While poking around a new Escalade, Mr. Bottas comments "There are two seats, and they are both free." When a friend asks if he wants to sit in there, he replies "Not yet." Whether he's just using his social accounts to stir the pot or coyly announcing his connection to the nascent team, it's difficult to say. It could be nothing, or it could be the whole shooting match. Bottas, an extremely talented and experienced Grand Prix-winning driver, would be an excellent match to the new American team, providing insight for car development and perhaps taking a younger driver under his wing to complete the traditional team lineup.